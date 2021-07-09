STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Temasek, Warburg Pincus, Bhavish Aggarwal invest USD 500 million in Ola

Founded in 2011 by Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati, Ola offers services in India, Australia, New Zealand and the UK. It competes with Uber in these markets as well.

Published: 09th July 2021 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Ola Cabs. (Photo| PTI)

Representational image of Ola cabs (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ola on Friday said Temasek, Warburg Pincus affiliate Plum Wood Investment and Ola founder Bhavish Aggarwal have invested USD 500 million (about Rs 3,733 crore) in the ride-hailing platform ahead of its proposed IPO.

This is among the largest investments in the Indian consumer internet space by these funds, a statement said. Ola continues to scale up across various categories and geographies in its ride-hailing business, it added.

"Over the last 12 months, we've made our ride-hailing business more robust, resilient and efficient. With strong recovery post lockdown and a shift in consumer preference away from public transportation, we are well-positioned to capitalise on the various urban mobility needs of our customers," Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said.

Aggarwal added that he looks forward to collaborating with the new partners in its "next phase of growth."

The company, however, didn't specify a timeline for its proposed Initial Public Offer (IPO). Ola has previously talked of a possible listing as well. An IPO will help Ola investors like SoftBank, Tiger Global and Steadview Capital to exit or partially sell their stake in the company to return funds to their shareholders.

Founded in 2011 by Bhavish Aggarwal and Ankit Bhati, Ola offers services in India, Australia, New Zealand and the UK. It competes with Uber in these markets as well.

"They (Ola) are the leading mobility platform and one of the biggest consumer internet platforms in India with a robust and fast-growing business. We look forward to collaborating with Bhavish and the team in the next phase of Ola's growth," Vishal Mahadevia, Managing Director and Head of India at Warburg Pincus, said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ola
India Matters
Covaxin potent against beta, delta variants of coronavirus
A health worker collects a nasal swab sample from a food delivery agent, as part of the Covid testing drive, in Bengaluru| Ashishkrishna HP
Nasal vaccines a gamechanger, can block virus at entry site: Expert
Image for representation (File Photo| Reuters)
Won't compel users to accept new privacy policy, WhatsApp tells Delhi HC 
Tej Pratap is manufacturing the incense sticks under the brand name L&R
Lalu's son turns entrepreneur, takes to manufacturing incense sticks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Meet the first Arab woman astronaut in training
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
14 Zika virus cases confirmed in Kerala
Gallery
HOW IS ZIKA VIRUS SPREAD? Zika is spread by the bite mosquitoes belonging to the Aedes species. 'Aedes Aegypti' is likely to bite people during day time as well as at night.
Zika virus explained: How is it spread & why pregnant women should take extra caution?
In the renewed NDA Council of Ministers, seven women were sworn in as ministers of state (MoS), while prominent leaders including Nirmala Sitharaman and Smriti Irani were retained. (File Photos)
Modi cabinet reshuffle: Here are the 11 women ministers now part of BJP's Union government
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp