STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

No fuel price hike on Friday

Across the country as well the fuel prices remained unchanged on Friday but the rates varied depending on the level of local taxes in states.

Published: 16th July 2021 11:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 11:37 AM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Fuel

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Oil marketing companies kept the retail price of petrol and diesel unchanged on Friday to analyse the global oil price movement before making further revisions.

Accordingly, petrol continues to be priced at Rs 101.54 a litre and diesel 89.87 a litre in the national capital.

On Thursday, oil companies raised the price of petrol and diesel by 35 paise and 15 paise per litre respectively in the National capital taking the fuel rates to new highs.

ALSO READ: Oil companies to strengthen profits as consumers suffer from rising fuel prices

Across the country as well the fuel prices remained unchanged on Friday but the rates varied depending on the level of local taxes in states.

Starting from a price line of Rs 90.40 a litre on May 1, petrol is now priced at Rs 101.54 a litre in the national capital, rising by a sharp Rs 11.14 per litre in the last 77 days. Similarly, diesel price in the capital also rose by Rs 9.14 per litre in the past two months to reach Rs 89.87 a litre in the capital.

With the price rise over the past two months, fuel rates have been revised upwards in 30 out of 77 days between May, June and July up to now to take the retail rates to new highs across the country. It had remained unchanged for 37 days.

ALSO READ: Blaming oil bonds for high fuel price a sloppy excuse: Congress

Consumers can now only expect that any further raise in fuel price is checked as OMCs start cutting the retail price of petrol and diesel over the next few days to provide relief. This may be possible with global crude prices falling to just over $73 a barrel now from a high of over $77 a barrel just 10 days back.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fuel price Petrol price
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp