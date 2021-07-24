STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

RIL Q1 net profit up 4 per cent at Rs 13,806 crore; Covid hits revenue

According to RIL’s exchange filings, the company has recorded a total consolidated revenue of Rs 1.58 lakh crore during the quarter (Q1FY22) and a net profit of Rs 13,806 crore.

Published: 24th July 2021 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2021 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Reliance Retail

For representational purpose.(File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries (RIL) disclosed on Friday that it has recorded a 4.2% increase in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter (April-June 2021) of the current financial year. On a sequential, or quarter-on-quarter basis, however, the company recorded a sharp fall in revenues and a moderate decline in net profit due to the impact of the second wave of Covid-19 on the 
economic activities.

According to RIL’s exchange filings, the company has recorded a total consolidated revenue of Rs 1.58 lakh crore during the quarter (Q1FY22) and a net profit of Rs 13,806 crore.  In comparison, it had recorded a total revenue of just over Rs 1 lakh crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year—a period which had seen the most stringent national lockdown to have been imposed after the Covid-19 outbreak. During the last quarter of the previous financial year ended March 2021, however, Reliance had recorded a total revenue of Rs 1.72 lakh crore.

Similar to the trend in revenue figures, RIL’s profit numbers also showed a substantial rise when compared to the corresponding quarter of the previous year, but a decline on a quarter-on-quarter basis due to the impact of the second wave. 

In Q1 of last fiscal, RIL had recorded a net profit of Rs 13,248 crore (with around Rs 5,000 crore out of this being recorded as an exceptional gain from an investment made by BP Plc in RIL’s retail fuel business). In the last quarter of the last fiscal year, RIL had recorded a net profit of Rs 14,995 crore. 

Out of its major business segments, RIL saw robust performance from the telecom and digital unit Jio Platforms, while the oil and retail segments trailed behind. According to Reliance’s filings, Jio Platforms has recorded a 45% increase in net profit year-on-year and a 4% rise quarter-on-quarter at Rs 3,651 crore. But while Reliance Retail and the oil-to-chemicals units saw an improvement in key metrics year-on-year, on a sequential basis, they contracted due to the impact of the second Covid wave.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RIL Reliance Industries
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp