DGGI investigating GST evasion in railway tenders

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The GST investigation arm DGGI is investigating misclassification of rail supplies by bidders in tenders by Indian Railways, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

"Directorate General of Goods and Services Tax (GST) Intelligence (DGGI) has initiated investigations into tenders awarded by Indian Railways since July 2017, to crack down on instances of misclassification of rail supplies by bidders who have been charged with evading taxes," Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, he said 65 such GST evasion cases have been booked involving Rs 278 crore.

Of this, Rs 54.92 crore have been recovered.