Mastercard ban to hit card business: Axis Bank

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Private sector lender Axis Bank expects the ban on Mastercard to affect new credit card issuance by close to 20% each month, assuming the situation normalises by September 15. According to Sumit Bali, president and head- retail lending and payments, the recent curbs imposed by the central bank on the global card network will largely hit its co-branded card with Flipkart.

Launched in July 2019, there are about 1.2 million such co-branded credit cards, where Mastercard is the sole card network. “We are in engagement with Flipkart and Mastercard. We’re expecting the situation to normalise by September 15,” he said, adding that the bank is expected to come back to normalcy even if Mastercard is not operational. Currently, the lender is in the process of onboarding other card networks to issue more cards.

On Monday, Axis bank reported a 94% increase in June quarter net profit to Rs 2,160 crore on the back of higher other income and lower provisions. The lender’s other income rose 39% to Rs 3,588 crore, while provisions were down 20% to Rs 3,532 crore year-on-year. Net interest income, or core income, increased 11% over the year earlier to Rs 7,760 crore, against an estimated Rs 7,788 crore. Fee income stood at Rs 2,668 crore, up 62% year-on-year.

Asset quality deteriorated sequentially as gross non-performing assets (NPAs) as a percentage of total advances stood at 3.85% as on June 30 compared with 3.7% as of March.

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 profit up 32%

Kotak Mahindra Bank reported a 31.9% jump in its standalone net profit for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 at Rs 1,641.92 crore owing to higher other income. Other income doubled to Rs 1,583 crore at the end of June quarter compared to Rs 773 crore a year ago. As expected, the bank’s asset quality worsened, with gross non-performing asset ratio at 3.56% compared with 3.25% as of March. The bank added Rs 1,500 crore of fresh bad loans in the quarter, largely contributed by agriculture and commercial vehicle loans.

DLF Q1 profit at Rs 337 crore

DLF, the country’s largest real estate developer by market capitalisation, reported a net profit of Rs 337.17 crore during first quarter ended June (Q1FY22) due to robust demand for its residential houses. DLF’s revenue during the quarter stood at Rs 1,243 crore, up 92% a Y-o-Y. DLF had reported loss of Rs 71.52 crore during Q1 of FY2021, due to the pandemic induced lockdown.

L&T profit grows 4 times y-o-y

Engineering and construction giant Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday posted near 4x jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,174 crore in Q1FY22. The company had reported Rs 303 crore net profit in the year-ago period due to first wave of Covid-19 infection. The second wave of Covid-19 also had a big impact on the company’s operations as its PAT decreased 50.4% quarter-on-quarter. In Q4FY21, L&T had reported net profit of Rs 3,293 crore.