STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

JSW Future Energy collaborates with Australian Fortescue Future Industries for green hydrogen

JSW Future Energy and FFI join hands to work on potential projects relating to the production of green hydrogen and utilizing it for green steel making and hydrogen mobility among others.

Published: 29th July 2021 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

JSW

The logo of JSW is seen on the company's headquarters in Mumbai, India. (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: JSW Energy arm JSW Future Energy has partnered with Australian Fortescue Future Industries to tap into the significant clean energy market opportunity in India and be a front-runner in a future hydrogen economy.

JSW Future Energy Ltd has entered into a framework agreement with Australian Fortescue Future Industries Pty Ltd, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Fortescue Future Industries Pty Ltd (FFI) to this effect.

Both the entities have joined hands to collaborate and conduct scoping work on potential projects relating to the production of green hydrogen and utilizing it for green steel making, hydrogen mobility, green ammonia and other mutually agreed industrial applications in India, a JSW Energy statement said.

"JSW Energy has laid out a strategic blueprint to become a 20 GW capacity power generating company by 2030, with about 85 per cent of the portfolio comprising green and renewable energy sources," JSW Energy Joint Managing Director & CEO Prashant Jain said in the statement.

"We also aspire to be a green energy future tech company with a proactive approach to adopt innovative technologies like green hydrogen, offshore wind, battery energy storage and be a front-runner in the green energy revolution," he further added.

"Green hydrogen is going to be a disruption in the clean energy space and in the near future, we believe it would replace the fossil fuels used for various industrial applications as well as in the transportation and mobility sector."

FFI CEO, Julie Shuttleworth in a statement said that the company is setting out to become the world's leading energy and green products company, from fully renewable sources.

"Collaborating with JSW Energy provides an exciting opportunity to explore India's renewable energy and green hydrogen market," the statement read.

Shuttleworth further said that FFI is actively establishing a portfolio of projects associated with renewable green hydrogen and green industrial products.

"We look forward to working with JSW Energy on potential projects in India and providing a strong contribution to the world's transition away from fossil fuels," she said.

JSW Future Energy is a 100 per cent subsidiary of JSW Energy, a leading power company in India, and part of the USD 13 billion JSW Group - a diversified business conglomerate in India with interests across Steel, Energy, Infrastructure, Cement, Paints, Sports and Venture Capital.

FFI is the 100 per cent renewable green energy and industry company of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (Fortescue).

It is establishing a global portfolio of renewable green hydrogen and green ammonia operations that will position FFI at the forefront of a global renewable hydrogen industry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JSW JSW energy JSW Future Energy Fortescue Future Industries FFI Fortescue Green Hydrogen Clean energy
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp