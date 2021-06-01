STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oil and gas company BP sets up new digital hub in Pune

Teams at the Hub will have the technical depth and capability to explore, experiment, develop and execute digital solutions.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BP, one of the world's biggest oil-and-gas companies, on Tuesday announced the setting up of a new digital centre at Pune to support the firm's core operations, extend its customer interfaces and support new business models.

Co-located within BP's major global business services (GBS) operations centre in Pune, the new Digital Hub is expected to be operational by July 2021, with an initial headcount of up to 100 digital engineering, data, information security and design specialists, the company said in a statement.

"BP today announced the setting up of a new Digital Hub that will create, grow and deliver a range of digital solutions to help transform BP's core operations, extend its customer interfaces and support new and emerging business models," it said.

Teams at the Hub will have the technical depth and capability to explore, experiment, develop and execute digital solutions.

"These will support the digitization of BP's businesses - resilient hydrocarbons, customers and products and gas and low carbon energy - and also help deliver new energy and mobility solutions, which are both key to BP's strategy and achieving its net-zero ambition," the statement said.

David Eyton, BP executive vice president, innovation & engineering said: "Accelerating the digitization of BP's businesses and operations is vital to our transformation into an integrated energy company, and India has the expertise we need to achieve this.

We expect to attract the highest-calibre digital talent to our new Hub to help take on these important challenges.

" The Hub will focus on building an accessible talent ecosystem of digital expertise with cross-discipline, agile teams that will scale up and evolve over time.

The Hub will also partner and collaborate with other leading institutions, support start-ups and strategic organizations.

Sashi Mukundan, President, BP India and senior vice president, BP group commented: "Digital platforms and solutions driven by the Hub will support BP's development of new businesses and integrated models.

And co-locating the Hub with our Global Business Solutions Centre will further enhance integration and deliver synergies.

" BP's activities in India include a partnership with Reliance Industries Ltd for developing gas fields and fuel marketing, as well as Castrol lubricants business, clean energy projects through Lightsource bp and IT back-office activities. 

