STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Seeking clarity, guidance from govt for vaccine import: Cipla

The statement came after a report said the company is seeking fast-track approvals to expeditiously bring Moderna's single-dose COVID-19 booster vaccine into India.

Published: 01st June 2021 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2021 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

An employee works at the reception area of Cipla at its headquarters in Mumbai, India June 17, 2015. | Reuters

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Pharma major Cipla on Tuesday said it is seeking clarity and guidance from the government on the possible roadmap to import vaccine, while stressing that it has been at the forefront of COVID-19 care.

The statement came after a report by PTI on Monday said the company is seeking fast-track approvals to expeditiously bring Moderna's single-dose COVID-19 booster vaccine into India.

The report quoting sources said Cipla has requested the government for indemnification and exemptions from price capping, bridging trials and basic customs duty, while stating that the firm is close to committing over USD 1 billion as advance to the US major.

In a regulatory filing, the pharma firm said, "Cipla has been at the forefront of COVID care. We are in the process of seeking clarity and guidance from the Government of India for exploring the possible roadmap for vaccine importation to India."

At this stage, no definitive terms have been finalised and hence, the company cannot comment further, it added.

Shares of Cipla closed at Rs 946.40 per scrip on BSE, down 0.29 per cent from its previous close.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pharma major Cipla Covid care Covid vaccine Moderna covid booster vaccine
India Matters
A health worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 (Photo | AP)
Norms for clearing foreign-made Covid-19 vaccines eased by DCGI
Express Illustrations
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
The court also said that it was not going to issue any interim order at this stage. (File Photo | AP)
Google claims new IT rules not applicable to its search engine: HC seeks Centre's stand
Dilip Yadav’s son will have to undergo operation for permanent cure. (Photo | Express)
Jharkhand man pedals 400 km once a month for ailing son amid Covid lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasik Ayurvedic Chai by Teabox
Ayurveda-Allopathy COVID-19 treatment study effective: Gujarat government
Former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (Photo | PTI)
Trouble for Maha govt Speculation rife as Fadnavis calls Sharad Pawar, Eknath Khadse
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp