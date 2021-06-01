STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Transport Ministry proposes exemption of battery operated vehicles from RC issue, renewal fees

Published: 01st June 2021 01:36 PM

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With an aim to encourage electric mobility in the country, the ministry of road transport and highways has issued a draft notification proposing to exempt battery operated vehicles (BOV) from payment of fee for issue or renewal of registration certificate (RC).

The ministry in a statement said that comments from general public and all stakeholders have been sought within a period of 30 days from the date of issuance of this draft notification.

"The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification dated May 27, 2021, further to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, proposing to exempt BOV from payment of fees for the purpose of issue or renewal of RC and assignment of new registration mark," it said.

This has been notified to encourage e-mobility, the statement added.

 

