STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Choose location and time of work: Fidelity International rolls out dynamic WFH policy

The biggest beneficiary market will be India as Fidelity employs about 3,200 here, more than a third of its total global workforce of 9,000.

Published: 02nd June 2021 08:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2021 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

work from home, business

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUMBAI: Amid a once-in-a-century pandemic that has forced employees to work from home across the world, global investment firm Fidelity International has launched a dynamic policy that offers its workforce the option to choose the location and timing of their office hours as a permanent move.

The latest initiative adds on to a suite of recently announced employee benefits including family care leaves and enhanced parental leaves as the pandemic has forced the world indoors from last year.

The dynamic work policy comes into force immediately and offers the flexibility to balance home and office working, Fidelity International, which handles over US $700 billion in clients' assets, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The biggest beneficiary market will be India as Fidelity employs about 3,200 here, more than a third of its total global workforce of 9,000.

"Dynamic working means that the majority of our employees will have the flexibility in managing their own working patterns -- flexibility in where they work from and flexibility in when they work," Fidelity's Global Chief Executive Anne Richards said.

ALSO READ | Bored of ‘work from home’? Try IRCTC’s ‘work from hotel’ package

Although some of the roles are location-dependent or require pre-defined hours, which are driven primarily by client needs, this new way of working aims to give the employees as much flexibility as possible, she said.

Richards added that its offices across the world will become centres of community, collaboration, creativity and learning.

"Over the course of the past year, many things have changed in our daily lives and one of those is the way we work. We've learned that we can adapt brilliantly as individuals and as teams and run our business in a way that we never imagined possible," she said, adding that the new employee policy is based on the feedback from their workforce.

Having satisfied employees leads to satisfied clients so we believe this is a real and positive step and a change for our people, our clients and our business.

ALSO READ | Will work from home outlast virus? Ford's move suggests yes

It is also an iterative process and we will continue to listen, learn and build on our experience from the last year, she added.

The privately-held Fidelity International has been offering investment solutions and services and retirement expertise to over 2.5 million customers for over 50 years and operates in over 25 countries.

Its customers include central banks, sovereign wealth funds, large corporates, financial institutions, insurers and wealth managers, apart from private individuals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fidelity International Dynamic WFH WFH Work from home Choose you location and work timings
India Matters
Silencing dissent is scoring an own goal 
The vaccine being developed by Biological-E is a RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months. (Representational Photo | AP)
Centre to get second made-in-India vaccine from Biological-E, books 30 crore doses
A beneficiary receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a railway station in Prayagraj. (Photo | PTI)
Supreme Court seeks details of plan to inoculate 100 crore by December
Students attend a class which operated with 50 per cent attendance. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Bihar to bring 33 per cent quota for girls in medical, engineering colleges

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)
Free beer is latest vaccine incentive for Biden 'month of action'
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Civic bodies in crisis due to BJP’s corruption: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp