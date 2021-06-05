STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
H2e Power to build India’s first hydrogen three-wheeler in collaboration with Canadian energy firm

The project is partly funded by GITA, a joint initiative of the Union government’s Department of Science & Technology and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Clean tech start-up h2e Power Systems on Friday announced that it would be developing the country’s first hydrogen-powered three-wheeler in a project begun in collaboration with Canadian energy firm Hydorgen in Motion. h2e Power Systems is backed by vaccine major Serum Institute of India’s (SII) Adar Poonawalla.

According to a statement from h2e, its hydrogen three-wheeler concept is targeted at inter-city public and goods transport, and will integrate h2e’s fuel cell technology with a low-cost and low pressure hydrogen cylinder.

The technology has been developed by Hydrogen in Motion.

“This solution will bring a zero emission public transport vehicle, which would be competitive on costs with other technologies,” the company’s statement said. 

The project is partly funded by GITA, a joint initiative of the Union government’s Department of Science & Technology and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). “India is on the cusp of a big e-mobility revolution, and we are moving fast from fossil-based mobility to batteries and hydrogen.

We are already producing green hydrogen from our electrolysers and now developing a three-wheeler concept for inter-city public and goods transport using green hydrogen,” Sidharth R Mayur, Founder and Managing Director of h2e, said. GITA, he added, has promised to amplify the zero emission vehicle concept in India.

