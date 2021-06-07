STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fuel prices continue to soar across India, petrol at Rs 101.52 per litre in Mumbai

Diesel price stood at Rs 86.22 per litre in Delhi while in Mumbai it is is Rs 93.58 per litre.

Fuel, petrol price hike

A filling station attendant fills petrol into a scooter in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Fuel prices continue to soar across India as petrol price in the national capital clocked Rs 93.31 per litre, while it touched Rs 101.52 per litre in Mumbai on Monday.

Diesel price stood at Rs 86.22 per litre in Delhi while in Mumbai it is is Rs 93.58 per litre.

Other states have also witnessed an increase in the prices of petrol and diesel.

In Chennai, petrol is being sold at Rs 96.71 per litre and diesel at Rs 90.92 per litre. In Kolkata, the price of petrol is Rs 95.28 per litre and diesel Rs 89.07 per litre.

The price of diesel and petrol differ from state to state depending on the value-added tax. 

