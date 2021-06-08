STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Hyatt Regency Mumbai suspends operations due to lack of funds

Meanwhile, the top management said that Hyatt is working closely with the hotel’s owner to resolve this situation at the earliest.

Published: 08th June 2021 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five-star hotel property Hyatt Regency Mumbai on Monday issued a notice informing its on-roll staff that no funds are forthcoming from Asian Hotels (West) Ltd, that owns the property, to enable payment of salaries or to support the operations of the hotel. As a result, the hotel has to be closed until further notice.

Located on the Sahar Airport road, Hyatt Regency is close to ITC Maratha and the Hilton Mumbai International Airport.

Within a radius of less than a kilometre from Hyatt Regency lies three other five-star hotels, the JW Marriott, The Lalit and The Leela. These properties will most likely benefit from the shutting of operations of Hyatt.

“This is to inform all the on-roll staff of the hotel that no funds are forthcoming from Asian Hotels (West) Ltd, the owner of Hyatt Regency Mumbai, to enable payment of salaries or to support the operations of the hotel. As a consequence, the decision has been taken to temporarily suspend all operations for Hyatt Regency Mumbai with immediate effect. The hotel will remain closed until further notice,” the note signed by hotel GM Hardip Marwah said.

Meanwhile, the top management said that Hyatt is working closely with the hotel’s owner to resolve this situation at the earliest.

The suspension of operations of the Hyatt Regency coincides with the same day when the Maharashtra government eased several localised restrictions.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hyatt Regency Hyatt Regency Mumbai Asian Hotels
India Matters
Every nation wants to have a dominant image that will get it the attention of the rest of the world. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Time for a brand rejig: A credible India ahead
The guidelines dropped recommendations of repurposed drugs.
Centre issues fresh, clear guidelines on Covid-19 care
A health worker collects swab sample from a person for COVID-19 test, at a market in Bengaluru. (Photo | PTI)
With 86,498 fresh cases, Covid count in India dips below one lakh after over two months
Income Tax Department (Photo | PTI)
I-T launches new e-filing portal, asks taxpayers to update mobile number, email ID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai: This Social worker dresses up as clown to raise awareness about Covid-19 in slums
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp