Hyatt Regency Mumbai suspends operations due to lack of funds

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Five-star hotel property Hyatt Regency Mumbai on Monday issued a notice informing its on-roll staff that no funds are forthcoming from Asian Hotels (West) Ltd, that owns the property, to enable payment of salaries or to support the operations of the hotel. As a result, the hotel has to be closed until further notice.

Located on the Sahar Airport road, Hyatt Regency is close to ITC Maratha and the Hilton Mumbai International Airport.

Within a radius of less than a kilometre from Hyatt Regency lies three other five-star hotels, the JW Marriott, The Lalit and The Leela. These properties will most likely benefit from the shutting of operations of Hyatt.

“This is to inform all the on-roll staff of the hotel that no funds are forthcoming from Asian Hotels (West) Ltd, the owner of Hyatt Regency Mumbai, to enable payment of salaries or to support the operations of the hotel. As a consequence, the decision has been taken to temporarily suspend all operations for Hyatt Regency Mumbai with immediate effect. The hotel will remain closed until further notice,” the note signed by hotel GM Hardip Marwah said.

Meanwhile, the top management said that Hyatt is working closely with the hotel’s owner to resolve this situation at the earliest.

The suspension of operations of the Hyatt Regency coincides with the same day when the Maharashtra government eased several localised restrictions.