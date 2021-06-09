Anil Agarwal’s Rs 3,000 crore bid for Videocon given approval by NCLT
Twin Star, a part of Vedanta Group, will pay around Rs 500 crore within 90 days as upfront payment and the rest as non-convertible debentures over a period of time.
Published: 09th June 2021 02:51 AM | Last Updated: 09th June 2021 09:04 AM
NEW DELHI: The NCLT on Tuesday approved billionaire Anil Agarwal’s Twin Star Technologies’ bid to take over Videocon Industries for Rs 3,000 crore.
A two-member Mumbai bench of the NCLT comprising members H P Chaturvedi and Ravikumar Duraisamy approved the resolution plan.
Confirming the development, According to news agencies, the order was orally pronounced by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) into courtroom and a detailed copy of the judgement is awaited. Videocon Industries also confirmed the development through a regulatory filing made on the stock exchanges on Tuesday.