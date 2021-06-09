STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BLS International resumes accepting visa applications for India, Spain, others

Published: 09th June 2021 02:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 02:18 PM   |  A+A-

Visa

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

NEW DELHI: BLS International said it has resumed accepting visa applications for India, Spain, Brazil, Lebanon, Cyprus, Portugal and Belarus Missions in 70 locations across 32 countries.

The company has resumed accepting visa applications for India in China, Russia, Singapore and Malaysia, BLS International said in a regulatory filing.

The company said it has also resumed services for accepting visa applications for Lebanon in India, for Brazil in China and Lebanon, for Cyprus in Qatar, for Portugal in Russia, for Belarus in Singapore, Malaysia and the Philippines.

The company has resumed accepting visa applications for Spain in 51 locations majorly including China, the UK, the UAE, Philippines, Singapore, Russia, Indonesia, Morocco and a few more.

Shikhar Aggarwal, Joint Managing Director, BLS International said BLS continues to build on its robust expertise in the field of visa outsourcing and is committed to provide seamless and hassle-free services with highest customer satisfaction.

The company works with over 46 client governments globally and leverages technology and processes that ensure data security.

It has a network of more than 12,000 centres globally with robust strength of over 15,000 employees and associates that provides consular, biometrics and citizen services.

 

