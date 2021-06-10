CCEA gives approval for project to revive RFCL

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Committee of Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved a proposal for the revival of Ramagundam Fertilisers and Chemicals Ltd (RFCL) in an effort to boost the indigenous production of gas-based urea and help achieve self-sufficiency by improving availability of fertilisers.

The cost of the RFCL urea project is Rs 6,165.06 crore.

The state-of-the-art gas-based RFCL plant is part of the initiative taken by the government to revive the closed urea units of FCIL/HFCL in order to achieve self sufficiency in urea sector.

“It will be one of the largest fertilizer manufacturing units of South India. The project shall not only improve the availability of fertilizer to farmers but also give a boost to the economy in the region including development of infrastructure like roads, railways, ancillary industry etc. besides ensuring food security to the nation,” a statement from the Cabinet Secretariat said.

The note added that facility is aimed at meeting the demand for urea in Telangana as well as other Southern and central states of India, such as Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, etc.

The urea produced at RFCL shall be marketed by National Fertilizers. RFCL is a Joint Venture of National Fertilizers (NFL), Engineers India (EIL) and Fertilizers Corp of India (FCIL).