STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Private airport operators seek government aid as COVID second wave shatters aviation industry

In a statement, it said the first wave had already wiped-out air traffic in FY 2020-2021 and the second wave has further compounded the crisis as domestic passenger traffic has dropped.

Published: 10th June 2021 04:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 11:29 AM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Private airport operators are seeking immediate financial assistance from the government in order to sustain operations and prevent job losses in the sector. Airports are currently not generating sufficient cash flows to sustain operations and meet their debt obligations.

Poor cash flows and, consequently, downgraded credit ratings have made it impossible for airports to take further financing support from financial institutions, said Association of Private Airport Operators (APAO) whose members include operators of Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Hyderabad and Bangalore airport. 

All these airports are run by big names such as the Adani Group and GMR Group.  

“As the cash flow situation is precarious, airports have been requesting the government amidst an extremely challenging environment to provide some relief measures to the airport operators which will directly alleviate the financial burden for airports. Relief measures are required not only to ensure sustaining operations at airports, but also needed to save jobs and allow economic recovery of the airport sector,” said APAO on Wednesday. 

This cry for help comes even as airports are accused of raising fees in recent times.

Last week, a controversy erupted when Adani Group reportedly raised charges, by as much as 10 times, including turnaround charges of international flights and private jets at Lucknow airport.

Adani later revoked the charges, saying they were levied by the ground-handling company.  

The association said that while the first wave of the pandemic had wiped out traffic in FY21, denting the financials of the airports, the onset of the second wave has further compounded the crisis since domestic passenger traffic has dropped to less than 18- 25 per cent of pre-Covid levels.

Furthermore, international traffic, which is invariably the high-yield segment for airports, has been suspended for the last 14 months and there is no sign that scheduled, usual, operations will be resumed in the near future. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Association of Private Airport Operators
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp