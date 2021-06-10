STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tablez to rebrand Toys“R”Us, launch 6 new stores

Adeeb Ahamed, MD of Tablez India, said that the company has invested over Rs 300 crore in the Indian retail market so far.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Abu Dhabi-based retail giant Lulu Group’s subsidiary Tablez announced on Wednesday that it is rebranding its existing toy store chain Toys“R”Us  across India and opening six more outlets by the first quarter of 2022. Tablez had entered into a strategic partnership with US-based toy manufacturer Toys“R”Us in 2017 to launch the brand in Indian markets. Tablez said on Wednesday, however, that it will rebrand the chain with the launch of a proprietary toy retail brand. 

The announcement comes a day after Walmart-backed Flipkart’s B2B arm said that it will sell Toys“R”Us and Babies“R”Us brands on its platform by entering into a partnership with WHP Global, the controlling shareholder of Toys“R”Us.

Tablez currently owns 15 toy stores housing products from major international toy brands, in malls located in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ghaziabad, Pune, and Chennai. Ahamed said that the launch of the  proprietary brand gives us the company  space and flexibility to adapt to emerging market demand.

“The Indian toy market is evolving fast, and our investments into technology and user experience have enabled us to get a deeper understanding of the Indian consumer. Through our new stores and e-commerce channels, we aim to apply our learnings to build outlets that can double up as both shopping & entertainment avenues,” he said. 

New proprietary toy brand

  • Tablez had entered into a strategic partnership with US-based manufacturer Toys“R”Us in 2017 to launch stores in India 
  • Tablez will now rebrand the chain via the launch of a new proprietary toy retail brand in the Indian market
