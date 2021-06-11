STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government to auction unmonetised oil and gas fields of ONGC, OIL: Dharmendra Pradhan

As many as 32 oil and gas blocks with 75 discoveries have been offered in the Discovered Small Field (DSF) round-III.

Published: 11th June 2021 03:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The government will auction off unmonetised large oil and gas fields of state-owned oil and gas exploration firms ONGC and OIL to boost the country’s hydrocarbon production, according to petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was speaking at the launch of the third round of auction of small discovered fields on Thursday.

Pradhan added that companies could not indefinitely sit on resources they may have discovered.

As many as 32 oil and gas blocks with 75 discoveries have been offered in the Discovered Small Field (DSF) round-III.

These small and marginal fields were discovered by state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL) but they were not economically viable to be developed due to the fiscal regime and their small size.

Under the DSF policy, liberal terms including pricing and marketing freedom are offered, making the fields under the programme viable.

“There will be no DSF next time. Next time, it will be a ‘major’ round (auction of large fields),” Pradhan said, adding that the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), the oil ministry’s technical arm, has the “full mandate” to identify unmonetised major fields that could be offered for bidding.

“Resources don’t belong to a company. They belong to the nation and the government. They cannot lie with a company indefinitely. If somebody cannot monetise them, we will have to bring a new regime."

“This ‘chalti ka naam gaddi’ (something that is just barely working) attitude will now work. We have to take bold decisions,” he went on to say, “Idle, unmonetised resources, especially with state-owned companies, need to be monetised.”

Pradhan’s statement comes weeks after his ministry said India’s largest oil and gas producer ONGC to sell a stake in producing oil fields such as Ratna R-Series in western offshore to private firms and get foreign partners in KG basin gas fields.

AWEL completes appraisal of oil well 

Adani Welspun Exploration said on Thursday that it has completed the appraisal-cum-development of the well in the B9 contract area of Tapti-Daman Sector, Mumbai Off shore.

“This block was won by AWEL under the Discovered Small Field round DSF-1. It may be noted that B-9 field was discovered earlier by ONGC and 3 wells were drilled out of which 2 produced approx. 10 million cubic feet gas per day during testing,” the company said in a filing. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharmendra Pradhan ONGC Oil India Ltd
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp