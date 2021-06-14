STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Investment options you can look at beyond fixed deposits when rates are low

The gradual fall in FD rates has caused a lot of distress to depositors, especially senior citizens who park a large sum of their retirement corpus in ‘safer’ FDs to earn monthly income.

Published: 14th June 2021 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Dipak Mondal
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A five-year fixed deposit (FD) started in April 2016 would have fetched you 7% interest, but now if you want to reinvest the same amount in an FD, the bank would offer you a meagre 5.4% interest.

The gradual fall in FD rates has caused a lot of distress to depositors, especially senior citizens who park a large sum of their retirement corpus in ‘safer’ FDs to earn monthly income.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been lowering interest rates in order to boost growth.

While it has helped borrowers, the relief has come at the cost of depositors. 

In the last three years, the RBI has cut the repo rates (the rate at which banks borrow from RBI) by 225 basis points to 4% now, resulting in both lending and deposit rates to fall sharply during this period.

With the economy in the woods and a likely moderate inflation in 2021-22 most debt and money market experts believe that interest rate cycle is unlikely to change soon, and deposit rates would remain in these levels.

Worringly, interest rates from small savings schemes, which continue to offer better returns than FDs, may also fall going forward.

Looking for alternatives

What should risk-averse investors, who typically park their money in bank FDs or small savings schemes do to earn better returns without taking undue risks?

The trouble is that the returns from the whole fixed income category have come down sharply, thanks to falling interest rates as well as yields on government bonds, which act as benchmarks for deciding interest rates on small savings schemes like Public Provident Funds (PPF), National Savings Schemes (NSC), etc.

As things are today, it is unlikely that either the interest rates or the bond yields would rise anytime soon.

However, there are still scopes for some manoeuvre for depositors.

Without getting out of their comfort zone as far as their risk-taking ability is concerned, one can shift some of his/her corpus out of FDs to some small savings schemes as per their investment goal.

Small savings schemes are still offering better returns compared to bank FDs.

A five-year deposit under the small savings schemes is offering 6.7% compared to 5.4% offered by banks like SBI.

A monthly Income Scheme (MIS) under small savings schemes offers 6.6%.

Schemes like NSC and Senior Citizen Savings Schemes —both of which have a tenure of five years — are offering 6.8% and 7.4%, respectively. 

For senior citizens looking for a regular income, Pradhan Matri Vaya Vandan Yojna (PMVVY) is a good option, says Shalini Dhawan, financial planner and co-founder of Plan Ahead Wealth Advisors. PMVVY is a pension plan which offers 7.4% per annum, payable every month.

It has a 10-year lock-in period.

“While 10-year lock-in may dissuade some people, the fact that the scheme returns the principal amount to beneficiary in the case of the demise of the pensioner, it is a product worth evaluating,” says Shalini Dhawan.

Non-convertible debentures and corporate FDs also offer better interest rates than banks, but investors need to be careful not to get swayed by the higher rates offered by corporates that are rated low by rating agencies. 

Debt funds

Debt funds are not risk-free as many would have us believe, but they are still an option between an FD and an equity.

As Mahendra Jajoo of Mirae Assets says, as long as investors understand the risks in debt funds, and they come forward not with the intention of only preserving their capital, there is money to be made in debt funds.

According to Sankaran Naren, CIO, ICICI Prudential AMC, debt has a major role to play in one’s asset allocation.

“Investors can consider investing in low duration, dynamically-managed duration products or floating rate funds which tend to be relatively immune to interest rate movements,” he says. 

Dhawan further adds that investors with low-risk appetite can look for schemes which are hold-to-maturity or target date debt funds.

These schemes, she says, have lower volatility, considering that the bonds in these schemes will be bought and then held till maturity.

In the case of debt funds there are tax benefits, too.

While interest earned on FDs and small savings schemes such as SCSSs and NSC are taxed as per an individual’s income tax slab, long-term capital gains (gains made after selling the units of such funds after holding them for three or more years) is taxed at an effective rate of 23.2% (20% tax+12% surcharge +4% cess). 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fixed deposits Reserve Bank of India
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp