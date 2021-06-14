STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Using Balanced Advantage Funds to ride volatility

Therein lies the message that it is necessary to blend caution with aggression and respond appropriately based on the situation.

Published: 14th June 2021 03:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

money, 500 currency, cash

For representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)

By Ashok Kumar 
Express News Service

The youthful bravado of Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Siraj and Washinton Sundar was nicely tempered and balanced by the experience and patience of Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ravichandran Ashwin during the Indian cricket team’s historic Test series win earlier this year. Therein lies the message that it is necessary to blend caution with aggression and respond appropriately based on the situation.

The same principle applies even while investing in mutual funds. I remember meeting a senior personnel of an international Asset Management Company (AMC) more than a decade ago. Over a leisurely lunch, he expressed his surprise at the relatively limited exposure Indian mutual fund investors had in hybrid mutual funds. I had opined that it was merely a matter of time before the transition would take place as the industry was evolving rapidly.

Soon thereafter, Balanced Funds (now renamed Hybrid Equity Funds) gained in popularity and rewarded  investors seeking the risk profile it offered, fairly well. But the fact remained that with no upside equity holding restriction, some AMCs were running it literally like a pure equity fund thus exposing investors to higher risk than they had signed up for.

In more recent years and post the creation of this new category of hybrid funds around half a decade ago, Balanced Advantage Funds (BAF) which are inherently open ended dynamic asset allocation funds have also become popular. It seeks to use time tested mechanisms using a hybrid investment model to capture equity upsides even while casting a safety net on the downside.

The corpus of a BAF is allocated dynamically to equity and debt securities, based on certain predetermined market valuation and analysis tools. Some AMCs use the Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio while some others use the Price to Book (P/B) Ratio as their base for determining the asset allocation mix. Then there are some that use a kind of hybrid model, incorporating both, boosted further by trend analysis.

For the sake of easier comprehension, let us assume that a BAF starts off by investing 33 per cent in pure equity and 33 per cent in arbitrage to keep gross equity investments at or above 65 per cent while investing the rest in debt securities. Their long term gains thus attract equity taxation of 10 per cent as against debt taxation of 20 per cent (with indexation).

However, like any other Dynamic Asset Allocation Fund, BAFs too have the flexibility to dynamically shift the corpus from equity to debt and vice-versa. The underlying theme though is to seek capital appreciation, while guarding against volatility. To put matters in perspective, it is worth noting that the average fall in returns in the BAF category was around half of that of the large, medium and small cap categories of funds when the markets slipped hard during March and April a year ago. Well, this is Part-1 of the series. In next fortnight’s column we shall proceed to take a closer look at some of the BAF products on offer from AMCs, their dynamics and performances.

Ashok Kumar
Head of LKW-India. He can be reached at ceolotus@hotmail.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a woman at a Railway hospital in Prayagraj. (File photo| PTI)
COVID-19 vaccine allocation found inversely proportional to population of many cities
A beneficiary reacts while getting a dose of COVID-19 vaccine at SB Deorah College, in Guwahati. (Photo| ANI)
States divert COVID vaccine jab meant for 45+ age group to inoculate those above 18 years
Health workers collect swab samples of the passengers arriving from Maharashtra at a COVID-19 testing counter at Patna railway station. (Photo | PTI)
No contact details found for 8,000 people tested for COVID-19 in Bihar
HSIS Gosha Government Hospital achieved a remarkable milestone in Bengaluru on Sunday. It successfully carried out 300th delivery among Covid positive pregnant women. (Photo | ANI)
Bengaluru's hospital for pregnant COVID positive women completes 300 deliveries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A worker shifts biomedical waste for disposal, at SVIMS in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)
Biomedical waste tsunami during second COVID wave, most in Kerala and Gujarat
For representational purpose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India reports lowest cases in 71 days | Delhi Unlock | Immunisation of kids | Covid 19 Updates
Gallery
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
IMDb has released list of the most popular Indian films and web series of the year so far. The list features titles released between January 1st 2021-June 3rd 2021. This list is based on IMDbPro data on the number of page views of IMDb users in India.
Vijay's 'Master' to Mohanlal's 'Drishyam 2': IMDb list of most popular Indian films and web series in 2021
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp