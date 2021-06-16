STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EV maker Revolt resumes bookings of e-bikes in six cities

The company said it will be reopening fresh bookings after confirming delivery dates for all existing orders in hand.

Published: 16th June 2021 03:30 PM

electric-two-wheeler-e-bike

A visual of an electric bike used for representational purposes only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: RattanIndia-invested electric vehicle maker Revolt on Wednesday announced the resumption of opening of bookings for its e-bikes in six cities from June 18.

The Gurugram-based company in a statement also said it is advancing the delivery dates for the bookings made by customers which were earlier slated to be delivered in the latter part of the current year.

Revolt, is currently operational in Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad, had on May 6 suspended fresh bookings for these bikes to avoid supply-demand mismatch in the wake of overwhelming customer response.



Revolt is also sticking to its promise of delivering more bikes to its customers and reducing the gap between booking date and delivery, it said, adding the company has been vigorously working towards increasing the production capacities to ensure that the customers do not have to wait for the motorcycles for long post the bookings.

Rahul Sharma, CEO & MD, Revolt Motors said, "We are delighted with the response we have received from our customers across these six cities so far.

The demand has been phenomenal, and we are sure that the various incentives being provided around pricing schemes will help consumers make the shift to EVs with ease.

" The latest modification to the FAME II scheme with respect to the incentives is just going to fasten the adoption of electric vehicles in the country, he said, adding, "we're also working towards increasing the production capacity, and hence striving towards reducing the delivery gap between booking date and delivery.

 "With a huge demand for electric motorcycles in the market, we are confident that Revolt will fulfil the rapid shift towards EV mobility with an ecosystem which is environment friendly and sustainable in the country," said Rajiv Rattan, Chairman, Revolt and RattanIndia Enterprises.

Revolt comes in two variants -- RV 300 and RV 400 -- having a range of 150 km on a single charge with a top speed of 100 km/hour and full battery charge time of four hours.

It has production lines in the Manesar auto hub in Haryana.

 

