India committed to digital partnerships with France, other European nations: PM Modi

The Prime Minister also lauded India's top IT services companies including Infosys, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services as well as French firms like Capgemini, Atos.

Published: 16th June 2021 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India is committed to digital partnerships including collaborations within startup ecosystems and quantum technology with France and other European countries. 

Modi was speaking virtually at Viva Tech, an annual startup and tech event held in Paris. He said that India as an open society, economy and nation welcomes partnerships and over the past few series of discussions with French President Emmanuel Macron and EU leaders, digital partnerships which drive economic strength, jobs and prosperity have emerged as a priority.

"Like President Macron, I have faith in the power of science and the possible reach of innovation which will help us in achieving a more inclusive, caring and sustainable future. This pandemic is a test of not only our resilience but also imagination, Our partnership must serve a large purpose in the service of humanity," Modi said.

The Prime Minister also lauded India's top IT services companies including Infosys, Wipro, Tata Consultancy Services as well as French firms like Capgemini, Atos for helping the two countries build closer partnerships in the tech industry. Modi called upon innovators, investors around the world to invest in India based on five pillars of talent, market, capital, ecosystem and culture.

"India's strides in the world of tech and startups are well known. Our nation is home to one of the world's largest startup ecosystems. Several unicorns  have come up in recent years. India is actively working to nurture the culture of innovations. A diverse and extensive market awaits you," the Prime Minister said.
 
He added that the startups must take the lead in building innovation as they are best placed to power global transformation. "Startups must also explore innovations in the fields of healthcare, eco-friendly technology like waste-recycling, agriculture and new-age tools of learning," Modi said.

Earlier this year, PM announced a Rs 1000 crore 'startup India seed fund' aimed to support early-stage ventures during the Prarambh-Startup International summit.

Under the scheme, grants up to Rs 20 lakh will be provided to the startups for 'Proof of Concept' whereas funding up to Rs 50 lakh can also be availed through convertible debentures or debt or debt-linked instruments for commercialization.
 

