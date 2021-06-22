STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government mulls 100 per cent FDI in oil PSUs headed for divestment

Officials claimed that the move was initiated on the suggestion of the petroleum ministry.

Published: 22nd June 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a move that could speed up the divestment process of state-run oil companies like BPCL, the Union government is considering a proposal to allow up to 100 per cent foreign investment under the automatic route in oil and gas PSUs that have an ‘in-principle’ approval for disinvestment.According to sources, the commerce and industries ministry has floated a draft cabinet note seeking inter-ministerial views on 100 per cent FDI in Oil PSUs. Sources added that according to the draft note, a new clause would be added in the FDI policy under sections covering the petroleum and natural gas sector.

At present, only 49 per cent FDI is permitted through the automatic route in petroleum refining by public sector undertakings (PSU), without any dilution of domestic equity in existing PSUs. If the proposal gets a favourable response, the ministry will seek approval from the Union Cabinet. The move will facilitate the privatisation of India’s second biggest oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL). The government has decided to sell its entire 52.98 per cent stake in the company. The mining-to-oil conglomerate Vedanta had put in an expression of interest (EoI) for the government’s stake. The other two bidders are said to be global funds, one of them being Apollo Global Management. The divestment is a key part of the former’s disinvestment program.

Officials claimed that the move was initiated on the suggestion of the petroleum ministry. By adding this clause, the process of divestment is expected to be smooth. The government has set an ambitious  target of achieving Rs 1.75 lakh crore from divestment proceeds for FY22 and the finance ministry is expecting the divestment to net the exchequer over Rs 80,000 crore and is targetted to be completed in this fiscal. 

FD
The move will facilitate the privatisation of India’s second biggest oil refiner Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL), where the government has decided to sell its entire 52.98 per cent stake. Three bidders including Vedanta are said to have submitted EoIs for the company. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FDI oil PSU
India Matters
A man wearing a designer face mask. (File Photo | PTI)
India records 42,640 new Covid cases, lowest in 91 days
Ziona Chana of Mizoram, who headed the world’s largest family with 39 wives and 94 children (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Go for big families: Mizoram minister announces Rs 1 lakh for winner
Image used for representation. (Photo | Express Illustrations)
Man with 'Peter Pan Syndrome' gets bail in minor sexual assault case
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Ronaldo and Coke: De-endorsement of brands is here

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti with other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration, in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
J&K's Gupkar alliance to attend Modi's all-party meeting, pitch for Article 370 restoration
A vial of the Covaxin vaccine is being displayed by a medical worker. (Photo | AFP)
COVID19 Vaccine | Bharat Biotech's Covaxin shows 77.8% efficacy in Phase 3 trials
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp