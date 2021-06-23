Odisha coal block to provide fuel security, strengthen aluminium operations: Vedanta

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday said the coal block in Odisha allotted to it, once operational, will provide fuel security, improve power availability and further strengthen the company's aluminium operations.

The statement came soon after Vedanta emerged as the successful bidder for the Kuraloi (A) North coal block located in Jharsuguda district, Odisha which was put up for re-bidding in the second auction of blocks for commercial mining.

"We wish to inform you that Vedanta Ltd has been awarded the Kuraloi (A) North coal block, located in Jharsuguda district, Odisha...Once operational, it will provide fuel security, improve power availability and further strengthen the company's aluminium operations and performance," the company said in a filing to BSE.

The coal block is an optimal fit for the company's Jharsuguda smelter given its logistical location and annual capacity. The mine has geological reserves of 1,680 million tonnes and an estimated per annum capacity of 8 million tonnes.