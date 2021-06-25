STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Sona Comstar, Shyam Metalics show diverse listing pattern

Two companies listed on the exchanges on Thursday with diverse listings — one saw a stellar opening while the other witnessed a lacklustre opening.

Published: 25th June 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Two companies listed on the exchanges on Thursday with diverse listings — one saw a stellar opening while the other witnessed a lacklustre opening. However, these two IPOs are expected to give promising returns in the next few years, say analysts. 

Shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings (Sona Comstar) closed 20 per cent higher (upper circuit) even as its listing gains of 4 per cent were lower than many IPOs of recent times. The auto-component maker got listed at Rs 302.4 on the BSE, but ended the day at Rs 362.85, up 20 per cent. Its initial public offer (IPO) had received a tepid response and got subscribed by only 2.28 times last week. 

Shyam Metalics & Energy, on the other hand, made its listing debut with a bang. While its stock gained only 2.41 per cent during the day to close at 375.85 on the BSE, it got listed with a premium of 19.93 per at Rs 367. The Rs 909-crore IPO of Shyam Metalics was subscribed 121.43 times between June 14-16. 

According to analysts, the two companies have strong fundamentals and can give decent returns to investors in the next few years.  “Investors can remain invested and ride the favourable metal cycle for the next few years, especially for a company like Shyam Metalics which has low leverage levels,” said Milan Desai, lead equity analyst, Angel Broking. As for Sona, the stock could be a wealth creator in 3-5 years as the company has proven track record.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sona comstar shyam metalics
India Matters
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (Photo | PTI)
Twitter denies access to IT Minister Prasad's account for 1 hour alleging violation of US Copyright Act
After swift decline, daily new Covid-19 cases on the rise again
Rajnath Singh reviewing the ongoing work on the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier which is in advanced stages of construction by the Indian Navy. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant to be commissioned this year, sea trials in July
Image for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustration)
ISRO espionage case: CBI files FIR against 18 former cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid-19 testing at a health centre in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu on Thursday | PTI
WATCH | What all do we know about the delta variant of coronavirus?
Demons and Genies: Yemen's mysterious 'Well of Hell'
Gallery
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp