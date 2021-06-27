STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Solar-powered projects face the heat as key raw material prices rise sharply

Solar modules have, in turn, risen around 10 per cent in value over the past six months. 

Published: 27th June 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

The state government has proposed addition to the solar power generation in Rayalaseema region.

Solar panels (Image used for representational purpose only)

By Jonathan Ananda
Express News Service

CHENNAI : Many solar power projects that signed low-tariff agreements with distributors over the past year are likely to face the squeeze over the next few quarters due to a reversal in solar module price trends. While solar module prices, which generally account for over 50 per cent of project cost, had been trending lower over the five years leading up to March 2020, this trajectory has changed since the beginning of this year. If sustained, this price rise is also likely to result in an increase in solar power tariffs that had fallen to record lows last year.

According to industry executives and experts, module prices are on the up because the value of critical raw materials used in their manufacture have spiked sharply since the beginning of this year, driven by a mix of both supply and demand factors. Key materials such as polysilicon, aluminum, and copper, form more than 50 per cent of module costs, and the prices of all three have spiked in 2021. For polysilicon in particular, used heavily in the solar module and electronics industries, prices have risen from around $11 per kilogram in January 2021 to over $28 currently.

Solar modules have, in turn, risen around 10 per cent in value over the past six months. For the developers of over 12 Giga Watt (GW) worth of solar projects signed since March 2020, with tariff obligations of below `2.5 per unit, this is set to significantly reduce returns. “These projects had factored in the price trend of solar modules which had fallen by more than 10 per cent compounded on-year over the 5 year period ending March 2020,” Crisil said in a note earlier this week. “However, since these projects are nearing the module procurement phase, a reverse price trend is visible with module prices spiking to $0.24/watt in June 2021-a good 10 per cent increase since January 2021”.

Ankit Hakhu, Director, Crisil, noted that the landed cost of solar modules will likely be higher by over 10 per cent in rupee terms, and project costs by 6-7 per cent in 2021. “This will ultimately squeeze equity returns by 200 bps, down from a typical range of 10-12 per cent for bid out solar projects having lower tariffs,” he said. The nature of solar project development also puts developers at risk, since modules are usually bought almost a year after the bids are won.

Ratings agency ICRA had made a similar warning earlier this month, noting that the sharp increase in raw materials would affect the debt servicing of project developers. “If sustained, (the price rise) is likely to moderate the debt service coverage metrics for the project developers by about 12-14 basis points,” said Girishkumar Kadam, senior vice-president and co-group head- corporate ratings. And if module prices remain high, future solar bids are also likely to become relatively expensive. “Tariffs could jump by 10-15 paise per unit in order to factor higher module costs and to maintain returns of 10-12 per cent,” warned Varun Marwaha, Associate Director, Crisil.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
solar power projects raw material cost
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp