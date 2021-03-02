Bank of Baroda reports elevated stress during March-December

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Public sector lender Bank of Baroda has reported elevated levels of stress across different categories, including the special mention accounts of SMA-2 category. This set of loans is most likely to slip into the NPA category.

In a recent placement document, the bank disclosed that its special mention accounts (SMAs), or loans delayed by 1-90 days, has risen sharply to 21.57 per cent of domestic loans, including loans that are yet to slip into NPA given the Supreme Court decision.

The management indicated that 110 bps would have been the increase in gross NPL without the ruling. SMA- 0 (loans where the repayment is overdue between one and 30 days) stood at 13.4 per cent of total loans, while SMA-1 (between 31 and 60 days) account for 2.6 per cent of total loans and SMA-2 (61 and 90 days) account for 5.5 per cent of loan. If loans overdue by 30 days are excluded, the share of stressed loans is still high.

Loans in the SMA-2 category, included corporate loans worth over Rs 16,000 crore and micro and small and medium enterprise loans worth over Rs 8,200 crore. Retail loans, seen as a more secure asset class as compared to larger corporate loans, now have an SMA-2 ratio of 1.24 per cent in December, up 66 basis points (bps) from March 2020, the presentation showed.