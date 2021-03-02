STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Consumers opt for 71 MT indigenous coal in April-February on steps for import substitution: CIL

The measure undertaken by Coal India include allowing its coal companies to sign pacts under import substitution with 17 power plants linked with them.

Published: 02nd March 2021 04:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd March 2021 04:59 PM   |  A+A-

Coal India

For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Tuesday said its drive for coal import substitution has gained tempo with consumers opting for about 71 million tonnes (MT) of indigenous coal during the April-February period of the current fiscal.

CIL accounts for about 83 per cent of India's domestic dry-fuel production and aims to achieve 1 billion tonne coal production by 2023-24.

"Coal India's drive for import substitution backed by a set of multiple measures facilitated coal consumers to opt for around 71 million tonnes (MT) of indigenous coal ending February of the current FY (financial year)," CIL said in a statement.

It said that predominant among them was a robust 43.5 MT increase in e-auction bookings during April-February FY21 compared to the year-ago period. The measure undertaken by CIL include allowing its coal companies to sign pacts under import substitution with 17 power plants linked with them.

Additional coal was offered to non-regulated sector (NRS) against fuel supply agreements up to 100 per cent of annual contracted quantity (ACQ). "Trigger level for the power sector was increased from 75 per cent to 80 per cent. ACQ for power plants was enhanced to 100 per cent of normative requirement from 90 per cent. Additional coal was allocated to state and central generating companies under flexi utilisation policy enabling them reduction in coal imports," the statement said.

CIL also waived off performance incentive to the consumers of the power sector, for supply of coal beyond the trigger level since the beginning of the fiscal. This helped the consumers opting additional quantities of coal at lower cost from CIL, it said.

It added that coal companies of CIL have been proactively conducting frequent interactions with the consumers sensitising them to opt for the indigenous coal instead of coal sourced from abroad. "These coordinated efforts of CIL, apart from 43.5 MT of increased bookings in e-auction, helped arrest the imports by further 28 MTs," said the company.

It said that had CIL not launched such measures, the choice for consumers would have been to reach out for imported coal.

It added that small consumers and traders who do not have long term contracts with CIL opt for e-auction sales with the other alternative being import. Power sector consumers, among the many who were provided coal under these measures, were CESC Ltd, Andhra Pradesh Power Development Corporation Ltd, Adani Power Ltd, and GMR group.

NRS consumers include Vedanta Limited, Jindal Steel & Power Limited, NALCO, Hindalco Industries Ltd, and Tata Steel BSL Ltd. Bookings under special forward auction, meant exclusively for power sector consumers, at 33 MTs during April-February FY21 logged 27 per cent growth over last year's same period.

The increase in real terms was seven MT, against 26 MT a year ago. Imports by domestic coal-based power plants at nine MT declined 55 per cent till January 2021, compared with 20 MT a year ago.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coal India Coal import
India Matters
An elderly person being administered the COVID-19 vaccine during a countrywide inoculation drive at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a Covid vaccine slot online
(L) Actress Taapsee Pannu and (R) Director Anurag Kashyap (Photos | PTI)
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap's residences raided by Income Tax Department
Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh (File Photo | EPS)
Debt crisis staring India in the face, warns ex-PM Dr Manmohan Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A medic administers the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a senior citizen during the second phase of a countrywide inoculation drive at Rajawad Municipal Hospital in Mumbai Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
People can get vaccinated against COVID-19 round the clock: Health Minister
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Emergency was mistake, but we never tinkered basics: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp