Infosys to create 500 jobs in Calgary, double workforce in Canada to 4,000 by 2023

The Calgary expansion will enable Infosys to scale work with clients in Western Canada, Pacific North West, and the Central United States across various industries.

Published: 04th March 2021 10:34 AM

Infosys

The firm plans to build four more software development blocks, with the highest tower rising up to 15 floors.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: IT services major Infosys has said it will create 500 jobs in Calgary over the next three years, doubling its Canadian workforce to 4,000 employees by 2023.

This expansion was announced by Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi, along with Infosys President Ravi Kumar, Calgary Economic Development President and CEO Mary Moran, and David Knight Legg, CEO of Invest Alberta Corporation.

"We are thrilled to expand our presence in Canada and advance our commitment to hiring top tech talent across major hubs. Calgary is a natural next step as part of our Canadian expansion and represents a significant and promising market for Infosys," Kumar said in a statement.

He added that the city is home to a thriving talent pool that the COVID-related economic downturn has impacted. "We will tap into this talent and offer skills and opportunities that will build on the city's economic strengths," Kumar said.

In the last two years, Infosys has created 2,000 jobs across Toronto, Vancouver, Ottawa, and Montreal, with plans for further expansion across the country.

The Calgary expansion will enable Infosys to scale work with clients in Western Canada, Pacific North West, and the Central United States across various industries, including natural resources, energy, media, retail, and communications, the statement said.

Infosys will hire tech talent from 14 educational institutions across the country, including the University of Calgary, University of Alberta, Southern Alberta Institute of Technology, University of British Columbia, University of Toronto, and Waterloo, it added.

Infosys said that it plans to build a strong pipeline to expand the skills needed to accelerate digital transformation. "We are pleased to see Infosys' continued growth in this region and their commitment to bringing 500 skilled jobs along with upskilling opportunities for our local workforce. This announcement is a testament to the talent and opportunity that exists in Alberta as we continue our progress towards economic recovery and growth," Kenney said.

TAGS
Infosys Infosys jobs Infosys Calgary
