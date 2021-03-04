STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

TCS introduces solutions for COVID-19 testing, vaccine management

TCS said that there is an opportunity to provide a seamless process across the entire value chain to prevent issues that could slow down testing and vaccinations.

Published: 04th March 2021 11:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 11:04 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Consultancy Service

Tata Consultancy Service (File photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India's largest IT services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Thursday announced the launch of a suite of COVID-19 testing and vaccine management solutions that streamlines stages of the end-to-end testing and vaccination journeys.

TCS, in a statement, said the suite of modular, easy-to-deploy solutions streamlines every stage of the end-to-end testing and vaccination, enabling more individuals to get tested and vaccinated faster and return to normal life experiences.

Vaccination or test for COVID-19 involves a highly complex orchestration of multiple stakeholders - from manufacturing to transportation, allocation to storage, distribution to scheduling, and reporting to monitoring.

TCS said that there is an opportunity to provide a seamless process across the entire value chain to prevent issues that could slow down testing and vaccinations. The suite leverages AI, robotics, blockchain and Internet of Things (IoT), as well as TCS' extensive network of technology partners.

This suite transforms all five stages of testing and vaccination journeys: research and manufacture, allocation and transport, storage and distribution, scheduling and administering, and monitoring and re-opening.

It enables ecosystem participants at each of these stages to seamlessly share critical information among themselves while complying with privacy and consent regulations, and to scale up their operations so communities receive the required quantities of tests and vaccines, the statement said.

"In designing its new solution suite, TCS emulated the example of successful retailers and other consumer-centric enterprises and adopted their proven, people-centric approach to optimising the testing and vaccination ecosystems," it added.

TCS said that given the urgency of the problem, repurposing proven use cases from other consumer-facing industries also helped speed up the design of an end-to-end solution. "The pandemic is changing our world in many ways, driving stakeholder collaboration across industries that share a commitment to getting testing and vaccines to everyone," TCS Business Group Head - Life Sciences, Healthcare and Public Sector Debashis Ghosh said.

He added that TCS' suite of COVID-19 Testing and Vaccine Management solutions is built to enable transparency, ease of access, and equity that will collectively accelerate a return to normalcy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tata Consultancy Services COVID19 Coronavirus COVID19 vaccine TCS COVID management
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp