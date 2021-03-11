STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Government to supply fortified rice through ICDS, Midday Meal scheme from April

The objective of the scheme was to address anaemia and micro-nutrient deficiency in the country.

Published: 11th March 2021 04:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 04:41 PM   |  A+A-

Midday meals being served to children aged between 6-14 years of age.

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In a bid to ensure nutritional security, the government has decided to scale up the distribution of fortified rice and start its supply through Integrated Child Development Services and Mid-Day Meal scheme from April, a senior food ministry official said on Thursday.

Currently, fortified rice is being distributed via ration shops, also called the public distribution system (PDS), in one district each in six states out of the 15 states identified for implementation of a central scheme on a pilot basis for three months in 2019-20.

The objective of the scheme was to address anaemia and micro-nutrient deficiency in the country.

"About 65 per cent of India's population consumes rice as a staple food. Fortification of rice is a cost-effective and complementary strategy to increase vitamin and mineral content in diets and a step towards nutritional security and to fight anaemia and malnutrition in the country," the official told PTI.

Till January this year, about 94,574 tonne of fortified rice has been distributed through PDS in six states -- Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh.

"Kerala, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh are likely to start the distribution of fortified rice under the pilot scheme shortly," the official said, adding that the government is following up with other states which are yet to start the distribution.

Besides PDS, the official said the food ministry has decided to scale up the distribution of fortified rice under the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and Mid-Day Meal Scheme (MDM) covering all their centres across the country from April.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of School Education and Literacy have agreed to bear the incremental cost of Rs 0.73 per kg for the fortification of rice under the ICDS and MDM, the official added.

Several measures are being taken to increase the availability of Fortified Rice Kernels (FRK) from the current 15,000 tonnes per annum, the official added.

There are 28,000 rice millers in the country. State-owned Food Corporation of India (FCI) has made it mandatory for the rice millers in all states to install blending infrastructure for the production of fortified rice, the official noted.

"If the utilisation of the plants is increased in their existing facilities, the annual production of FRKs maybe around 30,000 tonne, which is sufficient to meet the demand covering all the ICDS and MDM centres across the country to start with," the official said.

That apart, the food ministry has written to its Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises counterpart to consider a subsidy or suitable provision for providing financial assistance to encourage existing and new rice millers to equip themselves with the necessary equipment to produce FRKs to meet the demand under PDS, ICDS and MDM schemes, the official added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mid-Day Meal scheme Integrated Child Development Services
India Matters
A security guard assists an elderly woman after she was administered Covishield COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Spike in daily Covid cases as India logs in 23,000 new infections
Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Maharashtra Covid surge: Experts blame rural polls, public apathy
Trees on a road in Hyderabad (File photo | PTI)
Toxic city: Hyderabad home to multiple contaminated sites, says CPCB
On the road for six months despite WFH, online classes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rains in Delhi. (Photo | Twitter)
Delhi receives rainfall; Temperature and air quality drop once again in national capital
The blast that claimed two lives at Tyche bulk drug chemical industry at Autonagar near Sarpavaram village in East Godavari district on Thursday | Express
Blast due to excess heat at chemical factory in Andhra Pradesh, 2 dead
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 12/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp