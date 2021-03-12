Small loan disbursements see 11.5 per cent yearly fall in Q3

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Loans of small ticket sizes saw a 11.5 per cent dip year-on-year during the third quarter (October-December 2020) in value terms even though total disbursements grew by 80 per cent compared to the previous quarter, according a report from CRIF High Mark.

The report also said that the impact of the pandemic on households resulted in high defaults after the loan moratorium ended. The eastern states of West Bengal and Assam, it noted, had been hit by the dual impact of the pandemic and natural calamities such as a flood and cyclones these regions recorded the highest repayment stress during the quarter.

Meanwhile, loan disbursals in rural areas came in at Rs 32,884 crore against Rs 36,235 crore during Q3 of the previous year. For urban areas, small ticket size loan disbursals stood at Rs 23,246 crore in Q3 compared to Rs 27,160 crore during the previous year.

In terms of volume though, disbursements in Q3 almost doubled at 175 lakh. The share of loan disbursals lesser or equal to Rs 10,000 registered a 11 per cent increase compared to the previous quarter. This increase, the report noted, is largely attributable to the loan restructuring offered by lenders and new loans of small ticket sizes extended to eligible borrowers, in the form of guaranteed emergency credit lines.