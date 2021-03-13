STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indian Oil Corporation helps bolster India's vaccination drive

The company's management has also left no stone unturned to inspire the company's stakeholders to get vaccinated at the earliest to contribute to the success of the world's largest vaccination drive.

Published: 13th March 2021 03:25 PM

covidshield

A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive. (Photo | Madhav K)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), the nation's top oil firm, has helped bolster India's COVID-19 vaccination programme by supplementing the available cold chain equipment (CCE) infrastructure in four states for the storage and transportation of vaccines.

It has supplemented cold chain requirements across Jammu and Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Bihar and Manipur, a company statement said.

"IOC is procuring CCE equipment like Ice-Line Refrigerator (ILR), Deep Freezer (DF), Walk-in-Cooler (WIC), Walk-in-Freezer (WIF) and Refrigerated Truck (RT), for handing over to the respective state governments," it said.

Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, IOC and Ranjan Kumar Mohapatra, Director (HR) were amongst the first few to get the indigenous vaccines to allay apprehensions amongst stakeholders.

Speaking about IOC's focus on employee welfare, Vaidya said, "An inspired, agile and resilient team of employees enabled IndianOil to fuel the economy and to keep the kitchen fires burning, even during the most difficult phases of the pandemic.

We are committed to ensuring their welfare at all times".

Mohapatra said, "We are also ensuring that the vaccination needs of our retired employees are also taken care of. Care is one of the core values that continue to drive us. As a responsible corporate citizen, IndianOil will do everything it can to contribute to the success of India's vaccination drive".

During the countrywide lockdown, Team IndianOil ensured the smooth supply of petroleum products, including delivering on an average of 25 lakh cylinders every day to its customers' doorsteps.

India's largest energy company also extended medical insurance coverage and ex-gratia payment in case of death for its over 3,23,000 frontline soldiers.

Demonstrating proactive alertness, IndianOil formed a high-powered committee under the stewardship of Director (HR) for on-ground situation assessment and deployment of measures to contain the threats, even before the countrywide lockdown was announced.

"The committee met continuously without a single break for 200 days to ensure internal and external stakeholders' safety and well-being. Presently, the empowered committee continues to meet on alternate days," the statement said.

Quick policy decisions enabled IOC to accommodate work-from-home routine for its employees wherever possible.

In another unique empathy-driven move, IOC's HR officials proactively reached out to its 30,000 employees and over 20,000 ex-employees to check on their well-being and extend a helping hand wherever needed.

It is also contributing to the resurgent economy and is well on track to achieve its capital expenditure target of Rs 26,000 crore in the current fiscal.

"Since the easing of the lockdown from April 20, 2020, IOC has commenced work on around 2,800 projects worth about Rs 2 lakh crore across the country," the statement added.

