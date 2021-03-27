STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Aramco needs crude at over $65 to raise capex, buy RIL stake, say analysts 

Aramco achieve the required capex to buy a stake, they added, since both companies have indicated that talks are still going on regarding their earlier announced partnership. 

Published: 27th March 2021 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

Crude Oil

For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Strained capital expenditure budgets for Saudi Aramco and a parallel fall in crude oil prices are both factors that may have delayed the company picking up a stake in Reliance Industries’ oil-to-chemical (O2C) unit, note analysts from global brokerage house Jefferies. However, a crude price averaging at around $65 per barrel would help 

Aramco achieve the required capex to buy a stake, they added, since both companies have indicated that talks are still going on regarding their earlier announced partnership. In August 2019, Reliance had announced that talks had begun for the sale of a 20 per cent stake in the O2C business to Aramco.

A non-binding MoU was signed between the two entities, though the deal has so far failed to fructify due to undisclosed reasons. Analysts have noted even earlier that the turmoil in crude oil prices last year had potentially complicated valuation negotiations. However, both entities indicate that they are continuing to discuss the deal. 

Investment bank Morgan Stanley had noted last week that Aramco’s 2020 earnings conference call shows that it is “still in discussion with Reliance to evaluate existing opportunities as potential partners, regarding the non-binding MoU signed with Reliance for its O2C business.” Jefferies analysts add that Aramco’s IPO prospectus mentioned its focus on downstream investments in high growth economies of China, India and Southeast Asia. “An investment in RIL’s O2C subsidiary could give Aramco a similar footprint - a stake in India’s largest O2C project with a long-term crude supply agreement and a participation in fuel retailing via the RIL-BP joint venture,” they wrote.  Aramco’s pledge to pay a $75 billion annual dividend, however, has limited its capex budget to about $35-40 billion.

Crude prices up again 
The blockage of the Suez tunnel due to a ship that ran aground has given a leg up to Brent crude prices, which rose 4% to hit $64.4 per barrel.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Crude oil
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp