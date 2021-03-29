Domestic fuel prices expected to fall as Covid surge dampens crude cost

NEW DELHI: The slide in global crude oil prices below $60 a barrel mark on Monday gave hope for a similar fall in domestic petroleum prices.
The fall in oil prices comes after a massive wave of Covid-19 infections continued to impact large parts of Europe. Resultantly, global fears have resurfaced on the slowdown in the economic recovery due to this wave.
At present, crude prices are reacting to the negative news flows. The Brent crude futures slipped below $60 a barrel on Monday. Similarly, the US crude traded lower. However, the surge in domestic Covid cases will weaken the rupee.
Consequently, lower crude oil cost will dampen domestic petrol and diesel prices. "Crude oil prices are expected to slide due to increasing coronavirus cases and lower demand. Lower import from China is also a negative for crude oil," said Anuj Gupta, VP Research, IIFL Securities.
"In addition, the rupee is also expected to depreciate due to rising cases and fall in the equity market. Petrol and diesel prices may be revised downwards in India."
Currently, petrol costs Rs 90.78 per litre in Delhi, while diesel is pegged at Rs 81.10 per litre. Lately, prices of petrol had crossed the psychological Rs 100 per litre mark in some cities leading to increasing public outcry against the high prices and the inflationary impact of the auto fuels.
NEW DELHI: The slide in global crude oil prices below $60 a barrel mark on Monday gave hope for a similar fall in domestic petroleum prices.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Bitter war of words between West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Adhikaris in Nandigram
India suffer 0-6 rout against UAE in second international football friendly
TMC, BJP brought West Bengal to ruins: Former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya
Union Minister Babul Supriyo creates controversy after 'slapping' man in BJP office
Irfan Pathan fourth player to test COVID-19 positive after playing Road Safety World Series
New Yorkers 30 and over can get COVID jab from March 30; 16 and above eligible from April 6