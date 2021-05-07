Paytm launches tool to find  vaccine slots

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Paytm has launched ‘Covid-19 Vaccine Finder’, a platform which aims to help citizens check the availability of vaccination slots, on its Mini App store. According to a company statement, the platform will help citizens to check the availability of vaccination slots for a specific date by individually entering different pin codes or district details along with age group (18 or 45 ). The tool has been added to both Android and iOS versions of their app.

“The automated process reduces the hassle and ordeal of refreshing the platform for new slots repeatedly. The data is sourced on a real-time basis from the CoWIN API where a slot can be booked to take the vaccination,” it said, adding that in case the slots are saturated for the near future, users can select the option for real-time alerts from Paytm once any slot is free.

Last month, Facebook partnered with the Indian government to roll out a vaccine finder tool on its mobile app in India.