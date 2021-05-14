Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji on Wednesday said coming together as one is the need of the hour to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Addressing a lecture series ‘Hum Jitenge - Positivity Unlimited’, organised by Delhi-based platform Covid Response Team (CRT), a collective group of representatives from various walks of society, he said in this situation, the country must come together as one. The initiative is supported by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

"We must drop all our differences, understanding that this situation requires unity of action. Together, we are stronger, divided, we continue to struggle," he said.

“We have to be absolutely focused on the plight of the most vulnerable. All of our actions must give the vulnerable the priority they deserve. I can only urge every one of us to come together and do everything we can and more, because the hour demands it. I wish all of you safety and strength.”

He said there is a need to act with the greatest of speed on all fronts, and these actions must be based on good science. "Science and truth are the foundation on which we can tackle this crisis and ensure that it is not repeated," Premji added.