STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Amid COVID clouds, Go Airlines expect near term performance to be 'significantly' different from past

The airline incurred a net loss of Rs 470.69 crore in the nine months ended December 2020 and has a negative networth of Rs 1,961.50 crore.

Published: 14th May 2021 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2021 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: As it prepares to be a publicly-traded company amid the pandemic gloom looming large over the aviation industry, Go Airlines expects its short-to-medium term future performance to be significantly different from the past performance.

The 15-year-old budget airline, promoted by the Wadia-group, has filed preliminary papers for a Rs 3,600-crore initial share sale and the proceeds will be utilised primarily for repaying debt.

In its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), Go Airlines (India) Ltd said the aviation industry faces significant business challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic's effects and that there has been a "sudden and significant decline" in revenues and profitability from late February 2020.

The airline incurred a net loss of Rs 470.69 crore in the nine months ended December 2020 and has a negative networth of Rs 1,961.50 crore.

"....due to the letter of support received from our promoters and our measures to improve our operations, our financial statements as of and for the nine months ended December 31, 2020 have been prepared on a going concern basis," as per the DRHP.

Go Airlines, which has rebranded itself as Go First, noted that several regions in India are seeing a significant increase in COVID-19 cases and entering into further phases of lockdowns or movement restrictions and there remains uncertainty as to the impact of these lockdowns and restrictions.

"There is no assurance as to how long it will take, if at all, for travel to rebound to pre-pandemic levels, especially for international travel.

"While current booking trends and forward revenue levels indicate that the general public's confidence in air travel appears to be increasing, travelling conditions will continue to be challenging and it is expected that our short-to-medium term future performance will be significantly different from our past performance," it said.

According to the DRHP, the airline was unable to make payments under certain aircraft lease and supply agreements, and agreements with other service providers.

The carrier also raised funding from a Wadia group company to increase liquidity by way of an equity infusion and non-fund-based support.

"We raised Rs 970 million as equity and non-fund-based support of USD 50 million was arranged through our subsidiary, Go Singapore during fiscal 2020.

"In fiscal 2021, we availed of an additional fund-based (including non-fund based sub-limits) line of credit of Rs 5,000.00 million from ICICI Bank Limited. We have been further sanctioned an additional facility of Rs 3,420 million by Deutsche Bank AG, which we have fully availed. We recently raised Rs 5,460 million as equity from Baymanco Investments Limited, a member of our Promoter Group," the document said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Go Airlines
India Matters
Sputnik V vaccine (File photo| AP)
Dr Reddy's launches Sputnik V jabs in India at around Rs 995 per dose
Wipro founder-chairman Azim Premji (Photo | EPS)
Actions to tackle Covid pandemic must be based on good science: Azim Premji
(Express Illustration: Amit Bandre)
Auto! Can you take me to my own...?
West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar during a visit to meet Sitalkuchi violence victims in Cooch Behar, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Broken roof, vandalised shop proves post-poll atrocities on Dalits in Bengal: Panel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational photo (File photo| AP)
India's COVID situation hugely concerning, says WHO Chief
Jewish nationalist demonstrators take cover during a barrage of rockets fired from the Gaza Strip toward central Israel, in the Israeli town of Ramla. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is the Israel-Palestine conflict? All you need to know about it
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp