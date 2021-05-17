STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AirAsia announces free cancellation, rescheduling for flights to and from West Bengal amid lockdown

A 15-day lockdown came into force in Bengal on Sunday, with the government putting in place a host of stringent measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Published: 17th May 2021 02:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 02:17 PM

Air Asia

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Budget carrier AirAsia India on Monday announced free cancellation and rescheduling for flights to and from West Bengal in the wake of a 15-day lockdown in the state.

Further, the Bangalore-based private carrier said it was extending the similar facility, announced earlier for flights to and from Karnataka, Delhi, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu as well for the current duration of the respective state lockdowns.

While the lockdowns in Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu are in force till May 24, West Bengal will continue to be under lockdown till May 30, while in Maharashtra, it will last till June 1.

All AirAsia India guests who booked their flights before the announcement of the lockdown can opt to cancel or change to another flight without incurring any change fees or cancellation charges, the airline said in a release.

Flights can be changed or cancelled seamlessly in less than a minute by AirAsia India's new chatbot, Tia, available on airasia.co.in or on WhatsApp Chat at +91 63600 12345 as well as by entering flight details on Manage' on airasia.co.in, it said.

