Bombay High barge de-anchors, but all 261 onboard safe: ONGC

The Navy has pressed the warship INS Kochi and other assets into service to meet any eventuality.

Published: 17th May 2021 03:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

A boat ventures into the Arabian sea surrounded by heavy rain and wind during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

A boat ventures into the Arabian sea surrounded by heavy rain and wind during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: State-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) on Monday said a barge with 261 of its personnel deployed for offshore drilling in Bombay High in the Arabian Sea got de-anchored and started drifting because of the cyclonic storm Tauktae.

However, all the 261 people on board barge P305 are accounted for at 1300 hrs and barge has also been "steadied", an official spokesperson told PTI.

"Ahead of the cyclone, the barge was anchored at a safe distance but with the impact of the cyclone, it got de-anchored and drifted. However, it has been steadied again and is brought under control," the spokesperson said.

As the cyclone is still active and yet to make a landfall, the situation is being constantly monitored.

The spokesperson also said that the Navy has pressed the warship INS Kochi and other assets into service to meet any eventuality.

Bombay High off the Mumbai cost is the largest oil and gas assets of ONGC.

ONGC carries on offshore drilling from platforms in the Arabian Sea.

As per a recent media report, the company produces 50,000 barrels of crude per day from the Heera platform.

Typically, staff are taken for offshore drilling operations by air.

