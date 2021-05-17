STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Credit Suisse gives USD 1 million in COVID medical aid

Published: 17th May 2021 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

A COVID-19 patient undergoes treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall isolation centre, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Credit Suisse has extended USD 1 million (Rs 7.5 crore) to two non-profits to procure emergency drugs and other medical equipment in major cities to support India's fight against COVID-19 that has killed nearly 2.75 lakh people and infected about 2.5 crore so far.

The funds will be utilised to procure critical medical supplies, oxygen concentrators, and ICU equipment in Mumbai, Pune, New Delhi and Bengaluru, the Swiss brokerage said in a note on Monday.

Last year, Credit Suisse had given Rs 4.5 crore (USD 6,00,000) grant to Concern India Foundation and United Way Mumbai to procure essential equipment at seven hospitals in Mumbai and Pune.

The bank has also raised an additional Rs 2.8 crore through internal staff fundraising for GiveIndia''s COVID response fund.

The fresh funding will be extended to the Concern India Foundation and GiveIndia Foundation to procure critical medical supplies, as well as oxygen and ICU equipment for the COVID hospitals in Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

Credit Suisse has also launched a fundraising appeal among its staff to raise money for GiveIndia''s COVID response fund, which will then be matched by the bank through a separate donation. The campaign has already raised over Rs 2.8 crore (USD 3,70,000) so far.

We are deeply concerned and anguished by the impact of the second wave of the pandemic in India. We stand in solidarity with everyone in the country during these extremely difficult times. This support is our small effort, alongside the notable endeavours of the rest of India Inc, Mickey Doshi, Credit Suisse India chief executive said.

