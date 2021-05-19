STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Clubhouse to extend Android rollout in India

In the rapidly evolving apps market in India, where Zoom fatigue (read virtual fatigue) has already set in, voice conversation apps are now testing waters with nearly 500 million Android users. 

Published: 19th May 2021 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th May 2021 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

iPhone, Mobile apps, smart phone

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Bismah Malik
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In the rapidly evolving apps market in India, where Zoom fatigue (read virtual fatigue) has already set in, voice conversation apps are now testing waters with nearly 500 million Android users. 
US-based Clubhouse, which saw 90,000 downloads from iOS users in India out of 14 million downloads globally, is set to launch on Android on Friday. Like its invite-only feature for iOS users, the audio chat app will follow the same pattern for Android users in India, which constitutes more than 95 per cent of the smartphone user base.

“Android rollout continues. Japan, Brazil & Russia coming Tuesday. Nigeria and India on Friday AM,” Clubhouse said in a tweet. The rolling out of the new feature will make it a complete app and over the next few weeks, it will collect feedback from the users for any concerns, the start-up said in a statement. Clubhouse is valued at $4 billion after fresh Series C funding.

However, Clubhouse has seen a steep decline in its downloads between February and April, 2021, data sourced from analytics firm Sensor Tower revealed. There has been a 90 per cent decline in monthly installs worldwide, while in India downloads fell from 42,000 in February to 14,000 in April.

Industry watchers, meanwhile, say that the start-up will face stiff competition from social media networks like Twitter, Facebook or even Microsoft’s LinkedIn which will announce voice conversation features in coming weeks. “Twitter and Facebook definitely have the advantage of a huge user base... But, when it comes to monetisation, apps like Clubhouse will be able to garner advertising revenue,” Faisal Kawoosa, Founder and CEO, TechArch told this publication.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
clubhouse
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp