Royal Enfield to recall 236966 motorcycles over defect in ignition coil

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Royal Enfield will be recalling close to 2,36,966 motorcycles of the Classic, Bullet and Meteor models as the niche bikemaker has discovered a defect in one of the parts used across these models. The defect is in the ignition coil that can cause misfiring, reduced vehicle performance and in rare cases, an electric short circuit.

"The defect was discovered during routine internal testing and the issue has been clearly identified and isolated to specific batches of material sourced from our external supplier between December 2020 and April 2021," the company said in a statement.

It added, "While the issue is rare and does not impact all motorcycles manufactured during the above-mentioned period, in keeping with safety regulations and as a precautionary measure, Royal Enfield has decided to undertake a proactive, company-initiated recall of select motorcycles models produced in the above-mentioned time period."

ALSO READ: Thief travels from Hyderabad to Ladakh on stolen Royal Enfield

The company will call in Meteor motorcycles manufactured and sold between December 2020 and April 2021, and the Classic and Bullet manufactured and sold between January and April 2021. These motorcycles will undergo inspections and replacements of the defective part, if required. RE estimates that less than 10 per cent of these motorcycles will require replacements of the part.

This proactive recall action will be applicable to Meteor, Classic and Bullet model motorcycles sold in India, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Australia and New Zealand, and Malaysia in the time periods mentioned above.

Royal Enfield service teams, and/or local dealerships will reach out to consumers whose motorcycle Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) number falls within the manufacturing period mentioned above. Consumers can also proactively reach out to their local Royal Enfield Workshops, or call Royal Enfield on 1800 210 007 to verify.

"We would like to reiterate that we have very stringent sourcing protocols and that all our motorcycles are rigorously tested to global validation standards of quality and durability. The safety of our riders is of prime importance to us at Royal Enfield and we are deeply committed to the duty of care to all our customers. We are committed to swiftly implement the recall action, and customers will be proactively contacted through respective local dealerships," the Chennai-based bikemaker said.

ALSO SEE: