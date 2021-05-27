STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Petrol crosses Rs 100 per litre in Thane, hits Rs 99.94 in Mumbai

The price of petrol, which had already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, breached the psychological barrier in the Thane district.

Published: 27th May 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Fuel

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Petrol price on Thursday crossed the Rs 100-a-litre mark in Thane district of Maharashtra, while it was hovering a tad below that level in Mumbai, after fuel prices were raised again.

Petrol price was increased by 24 paise per litre and diesel by 29 paise a litre on Thursday, according to a price notification of state-owned fuel retailers. The increase - 14th this month - took petrol and diesel prices to an all-time high across the country.

The price of petrol, which had already crossed the Rs 100-mark in several cities in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, breached the psychological barrier in the Thane district of Maharashtra on Thursday.

In Thane, petrol now comes for Rs 100.06 a litre and diesel comes for Rs 91.99 per litre. In neighbouring Mumbai, petrol price increased to Rs 99.94 per litre, while diesel rates soared to Rs 91.87. Fuel prices differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes such as VAT and freight charges.

Rajasthan levies the highest value-added tax (VAT) on petrol in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. In Delhi, petrol price rose to Rs 93.84 a litre and diesel to Rs 84.61. This is the 14th increase in prices since May 4, when state-owned oil firms ended an 18-day hiatus in rate revision they observed during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

Oil companies revise rates of petrol and diesel daily based on the average price of benchmark fuel in the international market in the preceding 15-days, and foreign exchange rates. Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan had the costliest petrol and diesel in the country at Rs 104.67 per litre and Rs 97.49 a litre, respectively.

In 14 increases, petrol price has risen by Rs 3.28 per litre and diesel by Rs 3.88.

