We are utilising all resources to help staff during COVID pandemic: NTPC

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Power major NTPC ltd said on Friday that it was utilising all its resources in assisting its employees and their families during the pandemic. The company said that it has planned for exceptional cases that need advanced urgent care and developed medical infrastructure facilities at many of its locations for treating COVID.

"Additionally, for those who are deceased due to the coronavirus, the company has implemented various measures to ensure financially sustained and dignified life for their family members. It has also extended medical facilities to all the dependents, facilities for the retention of company residential accommodation, extension of educational facilities to children..," it added.