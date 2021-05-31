STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Monthly GST return filing deadline extended till June 26

The GST Council, chaired by the Union Finance Minister and comprising state counterparts, on May 28 had decided to extend certain compliance relaxations on account of COVID-19.

Published: 31st May 2021 05:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2021 05:08 PM   |  A+A-

GST Council

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government on Monday said the deadline for filing monthly GST sales returns for May has been extended by 15 days till June 26.

The GST Council, chaired by the Union Finance Minister and comprising state counterparts, on May 28 had decided to extend certain compliance relaxations on account of COVID-19.

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) in a series of tweets listed out the various relaxations extended by the Council.

The due date for furnishing details of outward supplies in Form GSTR-1 for the month of May 2021 is extended by 15 days.

The extended due date is June 26, CBIC said.

Businesses file GSTR-1, giving details of supplies made during the month, by the 11th day of the subsequent month.

For payment of Goods and Services Tax (GST), Form GSTR-3B is filed by businesses in a staggered manner between 20th-24th day of the succeeding month.

The GST Council also approved extending by three months till July 31 the due date for filing annual returns for fiscal 2020-21 by composition dealers.

"Due date for furnishing annual return in Form GSTR-4 for FY 2020-21 to be extended to July 31, 2021," CBIC said, adding relevant notifications to give effect to these relaxations would be issued in due course.

Also, taxpayers who are registered under the Companies Act have been permitted to furnish GST returns by using Electronic Verification Code (EVC) instead of Digital Signature Certificate (DSC) till August 31, 2021.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GST monthly GST sales returns
India Matters
A health official displays a Covishield vaccine. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
Stick to two-dose protocol for Covishield, no mixing of vaccines anytime now: VK Paul
The dry swab RT-PCR test does not show variance from standard testing method. (Photo | PIB)
CCMB’s dry swab test cheaper, results akin to RT-PCR tests: Scientists
Representational image (Photo | PTI)
Amid hesitancy towards testing, Chennai officials assure home isolation if kids turn Covid +ve
A health worker collects sample for Covid test during lockdown, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Hospitals in Delhi record lowest Covid admissions in nearly two months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (File Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
China reports world's first human case of H10N3 bird flu
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
One month after Mamata's victory, turncoats want to ditch BJP to return to TMC
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp