BHEL loss narrows to Rs 46 crore in September quarter

It incurred a net loss of Rs 552.38 crore in the year-ago period, a BSE filing stated. Total income rose to Rs 5,197.25 crore in the quarter from Rs 3,793.13 crore in the same period a year ago. 

Published: 10th November 2021 04:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2021 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

BHEL

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:   State-owned engineering firm BHEL NSE -1.23 % on Tuesday reported narrowing of consolidated net loss to Rs 46.58 crore for September quarter 2021-22. 

BHEL is one of the largest engineering and manufacturing companies of its kind in India engaged in design, engineering, construction, testing, commissioning and servicing of a wide range of products and services with over 180 product offerings to meet the ever-growing needs of the core sectors of economy.

The scrip value of the company fell 1.23% to end at Rs 72.10 on the BSE today. BHEL on Tuesday invited applications for the recruitment of Young Professionals in the area of Corporate Strategy Management group. 

