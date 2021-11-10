Indraprastha Gas Ltd posts 30 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 400 crore

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indraprastha Gas Ltd, the firm that retails CNG in the national capital and adjoining cities, on Tuesday reported a 30% jump in its second quarter net profit on the back of higher sales volumes.

Net profit of Rs 400.54 crore in July-September 2021-22 is compared with Rs 307.94 crore net earning in the same period a year back, the company said in a statement. Turnover soared 40% to Rs 2,005.07 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal year (2021-22).

IGL said it registered an average daily sale of 7.24 million standard cubic meters in the quarter as compared to 5.50 million standard cubic meters per day sales in the year-ago period, showing a growth of 32%.

While the CNG segment registered a sales volume growth of 36%, piped natural gas supplies to household kitchens and industries grew 22% during the quarter.