STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Business

Myntra appoints Nandita Sinha as new CEO

Her appointment is effective January 1, 2020, and she will report to Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

Published: 12th November 2021 02:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th November 2021 02:02 PM   |  A+A-

Myntra logo

Myntra logo (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra on Friday said it has named Nandita Sinha as its Chief Executive Officer.

Her appointment is effective January 1, 2020, and she will report to Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy.

Sinha succeeds Amar Nagaram, who quit Myntra last month after leading the company as the CEO for nearly three years.

She will join Myntra from group company Flipkart, where, as Vice President, Customer Growth and Marketing, she is currently leading the overall charter for marketing.

As a seasoned leader in the consumer internet space, Sinha has deep expertise in leading businesses, and driving tech-pivoted growth and innovation, a statement said.

During her about eight-year tenure at Flipkart, she has worked across multiple roles and categories, including beauty and personal care, books and general merchandise, home and furniture and has built a strong organisation, grooming several future leaders with her exemplary people skills, it added.

She had joined Flipkart in August 2013 after stints in Hindustan Unilever Ltd and Britannia Industries Ltd.

Before joining Flipkart, she was the co-founder at MyBabyCart.com, an e-commerce site.

"Myntra is integral to the group as an organisation that leads the charter on fashion, beauty and lifestyle, solving the dynamic needs of the modern fashion-conscious consumer.

"As the forerunner of several innovations and unique consumer experiences, our aspirations continue to grow for Myntra as a separate company," Flipkart Group CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy said.

He exuded confidence that given Sinha's strong background in driving businesses and an acute focus on customer-centricity, she will be instrumental in defining the next phase of Myntra's evolution as its CEO.

"As a leading player in the space, Myntra has played a key role in revolutionising how people shop fashion and beauty, on the back of an amazing customer experience.

"I am very excited about my new role and look forward to the opportunity of driving Myntra's vision of democratising fashion further while working with a very talented team at Myntra," Sinha said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Myntra
India Matters
Chennai police inspector E Rajeswari (Videograb)
Chennai woman cop rescues man trapped under tree who was presumed dead, video goes viral
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut (File Photo | PTI)
Independence or alms? Kangana remark sparks national outburst as parties ask President take back her Padma Shri
Dr Kafeel Khan (File photo| PTI)
Suspended doctor Kafeel Khan sacked by UP hospital over deaths of 70 children
A health worker shows vials of Covaxin at a vaccination centre. (File Photo | PTI)
Covaxin 77.8 per cent effective against COVID, 65.2 per cent against Delta variant: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp